F1 Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the Austria GP today

Hoping to watch the Austria Grand Prix 2017 this weekend? We’ve got all the details on how to watch the Austria F1 GP live stream in the UK, including schedule times and dates for qualifying and practice races.

The Grand Prix heads to Europe as the next bout of F1 action takes place over the weekend in Austria, with the main race set to take place on Sunday. Read on for all the details.

Austrian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Here's the full Austrian GP race schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8.45am - Austrian GP Practice One build-up - LIVE!

9am - Austrian GP Practice One - LIVE!

12.45pm - Austrian GP Practice Two build-up - LIVE!

1pm - Austrian GP Practice Two - LIVE!

3.30pm - Team Principals' Press Conference

4.15pm - The F1 Show - LIVE!

SATURDAY, JULY 8

9.45am - Austrian GP Practice Three build-up - LIVE!

10am - Austrian GP Practice Three - LIVE!

12pm - Austrian GP Qualifying build-up - LIVE!

1pm - Austrian GP Qualifying - LIVE!

SUNDAY, JULY 9

11.30am - Austrian GP Track Parade - LIVE!

12pm - Austrian GP Pit Lane - LIVE!

12.30pm - Austrian GP Race build-up - LIVE!

1pm - THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX - LIVE!

3.30pm - Austrian GP Paddock - LIVE!

Austria GP Live: How to watch Austrian F1 race online and on TV

Channel 4 won't be showing any of the Austrian GP live, but Sky subscribers are in luck, and will be able to tune in – in 4K, no less – with all the action broadcast on Sky channel 408. You’ll benefit from Sky’s Race Control feature that gives you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page via the Red Button.

You can also watch the races using the Sky Go mobile app:

If you're not a Sky subscriber you could pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 for a Day Pass or £10.99 for a Week Pass:

Tell us your predictions for the race in the comments.