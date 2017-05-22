The Audeze LCD-i4 are unlike any earphones you've ever seen

Audeze just launched a pair of planar magnetic earphones with no-compromise specs and a truly outrageous price tag.

If you thought the Audeze iSine models were a bit wacko, wait till you get a load of the new LCD-i4.

These aren't just a minor evolution of the iSine 10 and iSine 20, but a massive overhaul of Audeze's original open-backed in-ear monitors. Like the iSine series, the LCD-i4 have 30mm planar magnetic drivers and Fluxor magnets in a hexagonal housing that sits just outside the ear, with earbuds protruding into one's lugholes. But a whole lot's been changed.

The bodies have dropped the iSines' love-or-hate Star Wars-esque styling and adopted more of the grille-back aesthetic of Audeze's over-ear LCD models. They also have a magnesium outer casing, which enables bass to extend down to 10Hz and helps prevent ringing, while also keeping weight down to just 12g per ear compared to the 20g of the iSine range.

Related: Best headphones to buy

The planar magnetic drivers use the same 0.5-micron-thick diaphragm as the top-end Audeze LCD-4 headphones. The all-new removeable braided cables are made from cryogenically treated, silver-plated OCC copper woven with Kevlar threads to increase strength. Other cable options will soon be available with 4-pin XLR or 2.5mm balanced plugs to cover off the main audiophile connections.

And the price for all this high-end sonic goodness? The princely sum of £2399 when the LCD-i4 arrive in June.

Do your golden ears yearn for the LCD-i4? Let us know in the comments below.