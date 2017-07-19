Ataribox: Everything we know about the retro console so far

After decades of absence, Atari has announced its plans to get back into the console business. Once a dominant force in the gaming industry, Atari left the limelight following the infamous videogame crash of 1983. It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Atari Jaguar, and the iconic giant is ready to make a comeback with a brand new machine.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about the Ataribox, including all the latest news, release date info, games, specs and more.

What is Ataribox?

Atari has released the very first images of its upcoming console. showcasing a surprisingly modern system that also sports a vintage wooden finish.

This first set of images reveal quite a bit of information regarding the console. It appears it will feature a SD card slot, HDMI output and four USB ports. You've also got what seems to be a headphone jack alongside an ethernet cable port.

The Ataribox will be available in two variants: a black/red version and one with a stylish wood finish. The console looks great, and we're eager to see what kind of games it will be support.

Speaking of, Atari alluded to the future library in a recent newsletter by saying, "we will be delivering classic gaming content, we will also be delivering current gaming content." Could we be looking at a future competitor to PS4 and Xbox One? Only time will tell.

Ataribox release date – when is it coming out?

We have no idea about a specific Ataribox release date, although the teaser trailer debut leads us to believe that further information is on the horizon. Perhaps it’ll be here before Christmas?

Related: SNES Mini latest news

Ataribox games – What can I play on it?

Speaking to Gamesbeat, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais confirmed that the decision to develop a new console was inspired by Nintendo’s success with the NES Mini. Keeping this in mind, it's possible that the Ataribox will be a reasonably priced bit of kit designed to play classic games.

Others believe it could be a fully-fledged machine capable of competing with PS4 and Xbox One. Atari has confirmed the new system is based on PC technology, but is yet to disclose any actual specs.

Related: PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X

Would you buy a new Atari console? Let us know in the comments.