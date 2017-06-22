Ataribox: Everything we know about the retro console so far

After decades of absence, Atari has announced its plans to get back into the console business. Once a dominant force in the gaming industry, Atari left the limelight following the infamous videogame crash of 1983. It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Atari Jaguar, and the iconic giant is ready to make a comeback with a brand new machine.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about the Ataribox, including all the latest news, release date info, games, specs and more.

What is Ataribox?

Atari is yet to release any specific details on the specs and appearance of the Ataribox beyond a brief reveal trailer, which you can watch below:

If those 22 seconds of teasing are anything to go by, Atari’s new system will retain the iconic wooden finish of previous products released by the company.

Ataribox release date – when is it coming out?

We have no idea about a specific Ataribox release date, although the teaser trailer debut leads us to believe that further information is on the horizon. Perhaps it’ll be here before Christmas?

Ataribox games – What can I play on it?

Speaking to Gamesbeat, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais confirmed that the decision to develop a new console was inspired by Nintendo’s success with the NES Mini. Keeping this in mind, it's possible that the Ataribox will be a reasonably priced bit of kit designed to play classic games.

Others believe it could be a fully-fledged machine capable of competing with PS4 and Xbox One. Atari has confirmed the new system is based on PC technology, but is yet to disclose any actual specs.

