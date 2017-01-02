Asus ZenFone AR, the second Google Tango phone, sneaks out early

Look out, Lenovo; there’s a new Google Tango phone in town.

Qualcomm has prematurely revealed the Asus ZenFone AR, which boats the same room-mapping augmented reality Tango technology as the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which went on sale in the autumn.

As announced by a now-pulled Qualcomm blog post, the ZenFone AR will sport a Snapdragon 821 processor, just like the one housed in the Google Pixel and OnePlus 3T.

Most of the specs are yet to be confirmed, but it will be Google Daydream-ready according to the blog post, which also suggested compatibility with the Daydream View headset.

Photos of the front and rear of the device were also posted by the notorious @evleaks on Monday.

We’re likely to learn all of the details at ASUS’ CES press conference, which takes place on Wednesday. Team Trusted will be on hand to bring you all of the news.

Does Google Tango tech have a future in the mainstream? Or will the fledgling AR tech always be a niche product?