Move over, Raspberry Pi – there’s a new tinkerer’s computer in town, and it’s built by Asus.

Today, the Asus Tinkerboard became official, giving Raspberry Pi a brand new rival to butt heads with. But what is the Tinkerboard, and can it really compete? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tinkerboard is a single-board computer

The Tinkerboard is a single-board computer (SBC). That means all of the Tinkerboard’s functions and features are on a single printed-circuit board (PCB). That means it’s small, cheap, and easy to build into projects or devices you’re trying to create.

Basically, it’s an ideal solution for hobbyists looking to make something ‘smart’, but who don’t need significant amounts of computing heft.

2. It’s a lot like the Raspberry Pi

And when we say a lot, we mean a lot. The layout of both devices is very similar, and they do basically the same thing too. That’s no surprise, but it’s important to note nonetheless.

For instance, both are powered by a Micro USB port positioned on the bottom of the board. And like the Pi, this sits next to a 3.5mm audio jack and a HDMI port. The top edge, meanwhile, houses a 40-pin GPIO connector; the right side has a Gbit Ethernet connector and four USB 2.0 ports, and the left side has a display input. There’s a camera input too, which sits next to the audio jack.

All in all, it’s a capable and connected Pi rival.

3. Tinkerboard’s specs look solid

It should offer a decent amount of grunt too. The real heft comes courtesy of a quad-core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 processor that’s built by Rockchip. It’s not 64-bit (unlike the Raspberry Pi 3), but has a higher clock speed (up from 1.2GHz). The Tinkerboard also wins out on RAM, offering 2GB of LPDDR3 dual-channel memory, up from the 1GB of SDRAM (shared with the GPU) that the Raspberry Pi 3 boasts.

There’s also built-in support for 802.11/b/g/n Wi-Fi connections and Bluetooth 4.0, as well as an option to upgrade to an external anetnna.

4. And it’s available right now

The good news is that you can buy it right now too. Asus is even selling the device in the UK, but the only place we’ve been able to find it is at online retailer CPC.

At the time of writing, there were 39 units in stock.

Buy Now: Asus Tinkerboard from CPC for £55

5. It’s more expensive than the Pi

The bad news is that it’s quite a bit more expensive than the Raspberry Pi.

Including tax, the Asus Tinkerboard will cost you a heft £55. That’s far higher than the £34 that the rival Raspberry Pi 3 costs. That set, the Tinkerboard has – on paper – more computing heft than the Pi. So if you’re looking to get a bit more done then perhaps the Tinkerboard is the SBC for you.

What do you think of the Asus Tinkerboard? Let us know in the comments.