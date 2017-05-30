This is the first AMD Ryzen laptop

The first AMD Ryzen gaming laptop is here, and it's made by Asus.

Announced at Computex in Taipei, Asus managed to get the scoop, launching not one but two laptops powered by AMD’s Ryzen processors. This finally puts to an end half a decade of gaming laptop dominance for Intel who, along with Nvidia, have rather had a monopoly on the gaming laptop scene of late.

Ryzen, for those uninitiated, is AMD’s big bang-for-buck processor line. It’s been on sale as a desktop processor for a few months, but until now had been notably absent from laptops.

The notebook in question is the Asus ROG STRIX GL702ZC. STRIX is Asus’ mid-range gaming brand, so it’s not the full-fat ROG that some would have been hoping for. But still, it has an eight-core Ryzen 7 1700 chip on board alongside AMD’s latest Radeon RX 580 GPU. With so many cores and a mid-range GPU, this is a bit of a streamer’s dream. Depending on the price, this could find itself sitting nicely alongside laptops powered by an Intel/Nvidia GTX 1060 combination.

The 17.3-inch display is a Full HD IPS model and comes with AMD FreeSync on board for tear-free gaming. All in all, this is a bit of an AMD fan’s dream.

We'll admit, it's not a very exciting-looking laptop, but it's what's inside that counts. Right?

We don’t have details on other specs, or indeed a release date, but expect a launch some time in the next couple of months.

Does Ryzen in a laptop get you excited? Or do you wish everybody would stop talking about it? Let us know.