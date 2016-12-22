Asus basically confirms new Zenfone coming at CES 2017

Either Asus is about to launch a new smartphone, or they’re massively trolling us all.

Just two weeks before the CES 2017 technology tradeshow, Asus has released a teaser video that depicts a mysterious handset. The phone goes unnamed, but can be seen silhouetted in several shots throughout the teaser trailer, all but confirming a new device.

Asus even namecheck its own Zennovation event in the video; that’s taking place on January 4, 2017 at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas – 11:30 (PST) local time. Smartphone launch material? Definitely.

Check out the video below:

The new device is likely to be part of the Asus Zenfone range, although it’s not exactly clear what the branding will be. Much of the speculation to date points to a device called the ‘Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom’, although Asus hasn’t confirmed any such branding officially.

The main rumour points to the phone featuring a dual-camera module, in a similar fashion to what we’ve seen from the LG G5, Huawei P9, and iPhone 7 Plus this year. Many smartphone manufacturers are expected to introduce such a feature in 2017, so we’d be surprised if Asus didn’t follow suit.

Unfortunately, other rumours suggest that the handset won’t be super high-end, which could disappoint Asus fans holding out for a flagship. Online tipsters hint at a Snapdragon 625 featuring – that’s one of Qualcomm’s mid-range chips. But we’ve also heard talk of 4GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 64GB of storage, and a large 4,850mAh battery, all of which sound like high-end specs. It looks like the jury is still out on this one, then.

In any case, you’ll be able to follow all of the CES 2017 action live on TrustedReviews, and Asus will be streaming its own Zennovation event here. http://press.asus.com/events/

