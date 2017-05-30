This epic gaming PC is literally an aircraft carrier

Computex always springs some surprises. 12 months ago I was joyfully writing about a PC built like a tank. Like, an actual tank.

This year, the man behind MJ Cable mods has unveiled this monstrous creation. Based on an AsRock Supercarrier Z270 motherboard, this build isn't just brawn, it's brains as well.

First the technical details. Atop that motherboard sits an Intel Core i7-7700K with 16GB of 2400MHz G.Skill memory. A 240GB HyperX PCIe SSD runs the operating system and Nvidia’s most powerful GPU, the Titan Xp, handles the graphics.

In terms of details, the GPU is mounted under the deck, connected to the motherboard via a riser and ribbon cable. The whole lot is cooled by a Bitspower liquid cooling system with white liquid circulating through the machine.

The carrier itself has lovely little details including tiny model fighter jets, two runways and a bridge formed out of the cooling system.

The man himself was not at the booth when I arrived, sadly, but I've been told it took him two months to build.

Given Computex has been running for all of three hours, I expect to be posting lots more brilliant PC builds as I see them.