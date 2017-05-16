ARMs Nintendo Direct coming our way this week

ARMs is set to receive a Nintendo Direct presentation later this week to showcase all new features for the game.

Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on June 16, this will be the second time ARMs will be shown off during a presentation such as this.

Set to take place on May 17 at 11pm GMT, the Nintendo Direct will take a deep dive into the inner workings of ARMs ahead of its release next month.

A bonus trailer for Splatoon 2 will also premiere at the end of the presentation, which is set to debut on July 21. You can catch all the action on the Nintendo Direct website.

We got to have a play of ARMs earlier this year, and it seems to be shaping up quite nicely:

“ARMS is a great showcase for how far Nintendo has come with its motion control, and offers up an innovative fighting game real strategic value. But with Switch titles so thin on the ground, ARMS carries a great responsibility into the ring, and at a premium price it might not deliver the sucker punch Nintendo so desperately needs.”

