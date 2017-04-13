ARMS is punching onto Nintendo Switch this June

Nintendo Switch exclusive brawler ARMS is set to launch on June 16, the company announced during a presentation yesterday.

The release date was confirmed last night as Nintendo showed off a series of new gameplay elements, characters and mechanics for the cartoonish fighter.

It turns out each character will have a series of twisty mechanical gauntlets to choose from. Each of which possess their own unique advantages and disadvantages.

A new character known as Min Min was also introduced. With arms, hair and who knows what else made out of actual noodles, Min Min is able to counter enemy attacks with a well-timed kick.

Justin Mahboubian-Jones had a chance to play ARMS on Nintendo Switch earlier this year. Here’s what he thought:

“ARMS is a great showcase for how far Nintendo has come with its motion control, and offers up an innovative fighting game real strategic value. But with Switch titles so thin on the ground, ARMS carries a great responsibility into the ring, and at a premium price it might not deliver the sucker punch Nintendo so desperately needs. We'll just have to wait and see how much it gets fleshed out before launch.”

Does ARMs seem like something you’d enjoy? Let us know in the comments below!