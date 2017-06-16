ARMs has its first DLC character revealed at E3

Nintendo has unveiled the first DLC character for Switch exclusive brawler ARMs, and it’s coming next month.

The new fighter, Max Brass, is technically a boss in the single-player campaign, although he currently isn’t playable in any capacity. This all changes next month.

“He's basically the greatest champion in the history of the Arms Grand Prix," Arms art director Masaaki Ishikawa said during Nintendo's E3 livestream.

With arms made out of nothing but past championship belts, Max Brass is almost certainly not to be messed with.

Launching today exclusively for Nintendo Switch, ARMs is an entertaining brawler that makes great use of the hybrid console. Here’s a snippet from Tom Regan’s 8/10 review:

“ARMS is a unique-feeling brawler with a surprising amount of depth. It also looks great, combining a colourful flair with some of the most realistic environments and characters. Its motion controls are also a resounding success.”

Max Brass will actually be the second update to hit ARMs. The first, which is coming this month, will add a spectator mode for online matches.

Will you be picking up ARMs today? Let us know in the comments.