ARMS Global Testpunch demo coming to Nintendo Switch later this month

Switch exclusive brawler ARMs is set to receive an open beta in the coming weeks, Nintendo has announced.

Revealed during yesterday’s ARMs Nintendo Direct, the Global Testpunch demo will work in a similar fashion to Splatoon 2’s previous network test.

It will take place over a number of timeslots on the 27th and 28th of May and the 3rd and 4th of June.

Related: Upcoming Switch Games

Nintendo also used the Direct Presentation as an opportunity to showcase a selection of new fighters coming to ARMs when it launches on June 16.

The number of playable characters now sits at 10, with the potential for even more to be revealed in the coming weeks. ARMs will also receive a selection of free DLC following its release.

In our hands-on preview we described ARMs as a “great showcase for Nintendo Switch’s motion controls,” noting that it could be one of the console’s biggest exclusives this year.

Watch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Top 5 New Features

Will you be picking up ARMs next month? Let us know in the comments below.