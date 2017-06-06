Arizona Sunshine release date announced for PlayStation VR

The award-winning zombie shooter is coming to PlayStation VR on June 27, Vertigo Games has announced.

Having already been released on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in December 2016, the undead VR outing is now shambling onto consoles.

Vertigo Games has said this version will build upon the original experience with a new game mode designed with Sony’s Aim Controller in mind.

With over thirteen two-handed weapons at your disposal, players can use Sony’s new controller to slaughter thousands of the zombie horde.

Related: Dirt 4 Review

Arizona Sunshine can be played through a variety of control methods, including the Dualshock 4 and PlayStation Move controllers.

Our own Evan Kypreos had a play of Arizona Sunshine last year, and came away feeling relatively impressed:

“Arizona Sunshine looks to be a great introduction to the world of VR gaming. It’s simple, yet precise. Scary, but not too unnerving. We’re just at the very beginning of games built for virtual reality and I only played the game for a short while, but Arizona Sunshine feels like it has the balance just right for a first generation title in an entirely new medium.”

Related: Xbox Scorpio latest news

Are you brave enough to battle zombies in VR? Let us know in the comments.