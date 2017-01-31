Are you brave enough to play Resident Evil 7’s banned footage?

Resident Evil 7’s first piece of downloadable content is now available, adding two new playable episodes to the terrifying survival horror.

The first volume of Banned Footage will contain two new chapters for us to suffer through alongside an all new mode known as ‘Ethan Must Die.’

Bedroom - Figure out how to escape from a locked room – but don’t let Marguerite Baker know you’ve been out of bed.

Figure out how to escape from a locked room – but don’t let Marguerite Baker know you’ve been out of bed. Nightmare - Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning.

Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning. Extra Mode – Ethan Must Die - A tough-as-nails mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PSVR)

Banned Footage Volume 1 will cost you £7.99/$9.99 on PS4. Alternatively, it can be downloaded as part of the £24.99 season pass.

The DLC is exclusive to PS4 until February 21 when it will be arriving for Xbox One and PC. Until then, PSVR owners can get stuck in.

Resident Evil 7 is one of the finest survival horror games of the generation, revitalizing the tired franchise with a truly terrifying experience.

Brett Phipps awarded it a staggering 9/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“After spending years yearning for Resident Evil to return to survival horror, Capcom has done so in absolute style. The switch to first person works wonders for the series and we have a game that feels completely fresh while at the same time has so many moments that will lead series fans to reminisce.”

