Are the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 set to be joined by the Pixel XXL 2?

Apple won’t be the only company to launch three flagships at once this year as Google is on track to emulate its rival by busting out its biggest Pixel smartphone yet.

Rumour has it that a project nicknamed ‘taimen’ will in fact be a third device to go alongside the Pixel and Pixel XL refreshes that are expected later this year.

It comes just a day after we learned that the codename for Pixel 2 is ‘walleye’ and Pixel XL 2 is ‘muskie’.

But how do we know that taimen is going to be bigger? Well, Droid Life’s sources stated that both walleye and muskie will in fact be smaller than taimen, pushing it the realms of the full-blown phablet territory.

Related: Android 7.0 Nougat review

Also, any fishing buffs out there will be quick to point out that a taimen is significantly larger than a muskie, which in turn outweighs a walleye. This rumour is sounding less fishy by the minute.

To get an idea of just how big it may even up being, the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch quad-HD screen and there’s every chance the ‘taimen’ may even top the Huawei Mate 9’s 5.9-inch display.

As for the smaller siblings, Google has already confirmed that the original Pixel was anything but a test and it is planning further devices this year.

"There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it. You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of hardware, told Android Pit.

Using last year’s timings as a guide, we will first see the new Pixel smartphone line-up in October or November, just in time for the festive period.

Watch: Five things we want from the Pixel 2

Do you want to see an even bigger Pixel? Let us know in the comments below.