Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Live Stream: What time does today's keynote start in the UK and US? Here's how to watch today's Apple event on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Windows 10 device.

Apple's annual WWDC keynote is always one of the tech calendar's biggest events, and this year is no exception, with the Cupertino-based company expected to reveal iOS 11, new MacBook Pros, a Siri-powered smart home speaker, and maybe even the oft-rumoured iPad Pro 2.

With that in mind, here's how to watch all the action unfold from San Jose, California live when Tim Cook takes the stage.

Related: Latest WWDC 2017 news and reveals

Apple WWDC Live Stream: How to watch the WWDC 2017 keynote

Apple traditionally offers a live stream for all its major events, and WWDC 2017 will be no different, with the company having already set up a landing page on its website. Video will go live nearer to the keynote's start time (see above).

You can access it by following the link below, but there are a few caveats worth mentioning before leaving you to it.

Watch Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote live here from 6pm BST/1pm EDT

Firstly, the live stream will only work in Safari browser on Apple devices – specifically, the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (iOS 7 and above), Mac (OS X 10.8.5 or later), and Apple TV (2nd or 3rd gen with software 6.2 or above; all 4th generation boxes).

Sorry, Chrome and Firefox devotees, you're bang out of luck, so stick with us for all the latest news, analysis and highlights.

However, if you're using a Windows 10 PC, the door has been left ajar in recent years, and you can now also view Apple's WWDC live stream from Microsoft's Edge browser.

Using the right browser but having problems viewing the live stream? Try refreshing you browser closer to the event's start time.

Alternatively, Apple usually uploads event highlights to its YouTube channel fairly sharpish, so check that out once the keynote is finished – historically, they they tend to last between an hour or two, so any time after 8pm BST would be a good bet.

What time is the WWDC 2017 keynote in the UK and US?

WWDC 2017 gets underway on June 5 with an opening keynote from Tim Cook and other key Apple execs. The conference runs until June 9, although all the biggest announcements will be made during the keynote.

In the UK, the keynote starts at 6pm BST – that's 11am PDT, and 1pm EDT.

Oh wait, that's now! Better boot up Safari, ey?!

Related: iPhone 8

What are your predictions for tonight's WWDC 2017 keynote? Let us know in the comments below.