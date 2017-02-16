WWDC 2017: Apple announces a return to San Jose

WWDC 2017 has just been officially announced, and we've got all the information you need including the date and the latest news and rumours.

Apple has announced WWDC will be returning to San Jose for this year, after a long run in San Francisco.

The conference has been held at the city's Moscone Center for some years now, but will coming to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose this time around.

Related: MWC 2017

The convention center is minutes away from Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, and will be packed with more than 1,000 Apple engineers during the event.

Developers will be able to talk to the engineers, and attend presentations about changes in APIs, SDKs, and operating systems.

There's also the WWDC keynote where Apple usually unveils new software such as iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS updates.

The Loop interviewed Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing, who said this year's event will be around the same size as previous conferences, with about 5,000 developers accompanying the 1,000 engineers.

Related: iPhone 8

Ticket prices are also set to stay the same according to Schiller, which is good news, especially when combined with the fact San Jose should prove to be a much less expensive host city than San Francisco.

Here's a quick rundown of dates and ticket information:

When is WWDC 2017?

The whole thing gets underway on June 5 and will run until June 9. Apple says the event "will inspire developers from all walks of life to turn their passions into the next great innovations and apps that customers use every day across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac."

How do i get tickets to WWDC 2017?

Registrations will open for developers on March 27. Once developers have registered, there will be a lottery to select the attendees, so registering is no guarantee of a place.

For those that can't make it to the actual venue, the conference will be live-streamed through the Apple Developer website and on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

WATCH: MWC 2017 – What to expect

Let us know what you think of the news in the comments.