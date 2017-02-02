Apple is understood to be developing new ultra-efficient MacBook chips under the codename 'T310' in partnership with ARM, a recent report reveals.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg claims that the new chip hints at Apple's desire to build more internal Mac hardware in-house – and rely less on Intel processors as a result.

The T310 is apparently based on ARM technology and will sit alongside a Core processor for the time being, but handle more functionality independent of the Intel chip.

In particular, the T310 is expected to take on power efficency tasks like running the laptop in low-power mode.

It's understood that development on the chip was started last year, and that it bears some similarities to the Apple T1 chip found in the 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

In that instance, the Apple processor powered the laptop's distinguishing Touch Bar feature, as well as handling a handful of security-related tasks.

News of a new Apple chip could mean that the Cupertino-based outfit is preparing to refresh its MacBook range in 2017, despite significantly updating it last year.

If new laptops are in the pipeline, however, don't expect to see them any time soon. Apple's late-2016 MacBooks are still fresh out of the oven, so an autumn 2017 launch seems to be the only realistic possibility.

That's quite a long time to wait if you're in need of a new notebook, so check out our best laptops round-up for a look at all the top alternatives.

Other products Apple is being linked with this year include the iPhone 8 and an iPad Pro 2.

Will Apple ever become fully independent of Intel? Share you thoughts in the comments below.