Apple Watch 3 release date tipped, battery life boost the top priority

The Apple Watch is about to join the cycle of annual product refreshes with a Series 3 release coming in the second half of 2016, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Economic Daily News in China (via MacRumors) claims Apple is targeting the 3rd quarter for the third generation wearable, which sources say will be manufactured by Quanta, the company behind Series 1 and Series 2.

According to the report, the key aim will be to boost the Apple Watch’s battery life, something that went undressed by the launch of Series 2 last September.

However beyond the battery boost, the report says hardware improvements will be few and far between.

If the report is of substance, it would appear to lessen the chances Apple would fit a third-gen device with cellular capabilities, or more advanced sensors that could increase its reach as a health monitor.

Several reports have also suggested Apple will switch to a Micro-LED display that would be thinner and lighter than the original.

For what it's worth, Quanta has declined to comment on the report.

If Apple does launch in the 3rd quarter it would likely be at or shortly after the iPhone 8 announcement in September.

Of course, today’s report can be taken with a pinch of salt, but this is the first indication we’ve received on when Apple may next refresh its smartwatch.

There was almost two years between the announcements of Series 1 and 2. Will that gap shorten to one year in 2017?

Are you waiting for the Apple Watch 3 before slapping Cupertino's smartwatch on your wrist? Share your comments below.