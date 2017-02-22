Apple Watch 3 incoming with brand new touch panel?

Apple could use a new type of touch panel for a new Apple Watch model, according to a new report.

An article by industry news site DigiTimes, the current supplier for Apple Watch touch panels is considering quitting Apple’s wearable supply chain. TPK Holding has been providing Apple with touch panels for two years, but has reportedly struggled to achieve a high yield.

Apparently, the problem lies in raising yield rates for TOL (touch-on-lens) panels due to the curved surface of Apple Watch screens. The curvature makes it difficult to manufacture touch sensors, with the report suggesting that TPK Holding made losses in 2016 due to the low yield.

TPK Holding is said to be planning to focus on touch panels for smartphones with OLED, giving up production of touch panels for the Apple Watch.

The article goes on to note that Apple will utilise a new “glass-film touch solution”, and is reportedly considering Taiwan’s General Interface Solution or Hong Kong’s Biel Crysel Manufactory to supply the new panels. Shipments are expected to begin in the second half of this year, according to the unnamed industry sources.

It’s not clear if the article is referring to panels for new models of the existing Apple Watch Series 2 (launched last year), or for an unannounced Apple Watch Series 3. If the latter is the case then this is one of the first rumours we’ve seen about the existence of an Apple Watch 3.

The bad news is that although sometimes correct, DigiTimes has a mixed track record for leaks, so take this report with due caution.

We’ve contacted TPK for comment and will update this article with any response.

Related: iPhone 7S

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the Apple Watch 3? let us know in the comments.