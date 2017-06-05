Amazon Video is finally coming to Apple users.

The Apple TV is one of the world's most popular streaming devices, and while it has some great apps, such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer, there was one notable omission: Amazon Video.

That is, until now. At WWDC 2017, Apple announced that the latest update for its Apple TV app (and Apple TV) will feature Amazon Video. The two tech giants haven't always played nice, but it seems they are finally willing to make peace.

Amazon Prime Video is a hugely popular video streaming service and the biggest rival to Netflix. Its inclusion will be a big deal to Apple users, although the app has already been available for years on rival devices such as the Roku Streaming Stick and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic.

This development leaves Google as the only big TV streaming player that doesn't feature Amazon Video – the app is missing from the Chromecast devices, such as the Chromecast Ultra.

Is this good news for you as an Apple TV owner? Or are you non-plussed by Amazon's content? Share your thoughts in the comments below.