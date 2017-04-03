Apple to revamp pay TV service in bid to rival big players

It’s becoming more and more apparent that Apple is dead set on winning a Netflix-sized place in our living rooms.

The word from Recode is that Apple has approached three networks – HBO, Showtime and Starz – with a view to neatly rolling them into a single premium package to sell to subscribers. The bundle of channels could be available via iOS devices and its Apple TV box.

Apple already sells the trio of channels individually to Apple TV subscribers, but a one-size-fits-all package at a reasonable price could make its service a much more accessible and appealing prospect – particularly since most pay TV operators usually demand a basic level of subscription before they will offer bonus bundles.

There’s no news of Apple securing a deal with any of the networks it’s said to have approached just yet, but it’s typical of Apple to keep schtum until the eleventh hour.

It’s not the first time we’ve suspected Apple of wanting to beat Netflix at its own game. In January, we heard the rumour that it’s tinkering with the idea of making original video content.

