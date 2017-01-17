Apple to launch updated MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM

It’s only been a couple of months since Apple radically redesigned its MacBook Pro line, but already rumours are circulating around the next update.

According to industry analysts, 2017 will see the new look MacBook Pro given a sizeable specs boost, with 32GB of RAM even being slotted into the top of the line model.

The claims, which come courtesy of reputed Apple tipster, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest all Mac models will be updated in 2017.

As part of the refresh, Intel’s new 7th generation Kaby Lake processors will be slotted into the high-end machines.

This revamp will reportedly begin with the 12-inch MacBook in Q2, with the MacBook Pro to follow in Q3 - that’s between July 1 and September 30.

According to Kuo, the desktop-rivalling 32GB of RAM will be reserved for a new 15-inch iteration of the MacBook Pro. It’s unclear whether the 13-inch model will remain capped at 8GB of RAM or move up to 16GB.

Although Apple’s Phil Schiller recently explained the company’s decision to cap its current MacBook Pros at 16GB of RAM was in an effort to preserve battery life, the increased internals will reportedly be introduced to satisfy high-end users.

The MacBook Pro was given a ground-up overhaul late last year, with the high-end machine on the receiving end of a dramatic redesign.

As well as becoming slimmer than a MacBook Air and impressively light, the machine added an innovative new Touch Bar interface system.

The touch-friendly OLED panel sits atop the laptop’s keyboard in place of the traditional function keys. Reacting to what’s on the main screen, it offers a variety of shortcuts and app-enhancing features.

