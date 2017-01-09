Apple tipped to launch three new iPads in 2017

Apple is reportedly working on three new iPad models for 2017, according to a new report from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The KGI Securities analyst (via 9to5Mac) claims that Apple is working on a 12.9-inch, 10-10.5-inch, and 9.7-inch version of its tablet for this year.

What's more, Kuo says the first two of these will run on a new A10X processor, while the 9.7-inch tablet will come with an A9 processor made by Samsung.

Kuo writes: "The new models will come in 12.9”, 10-10.5” and 9.7” versions. We note the 12.9” model will be the second generation of the existing 12.9” iPad Pro, the 10-10.5” model will be the high-end model equipped with a narrow bezel design, and the 9.7” model will be the low-priced option."

Based on that, it looks like Apple could be working on a high-end 9.7-inch version of the iPad Air, though it doesn't look like a new iPad Mini is in the works, if Kuo's report is to be believed.

The most recent iPad Mini was refreshed in September of 2015, but Apple has since focused on producing "Pro" models which come with a higher price tag but extra features such as Apple Pencil support.

Of the three models said to be in development, Kuo says the 9.7-inch tablet could be the most popular, predicting that it will make up between 50 and 60% of all shipments.

KGI also claims the iPad’s year-on-year sales will drop to between 35 and 37 million units in 2017, but that drop will be around half the decline in sales in 2016.

The 10.5-10.9-inch device tipped by Kuo has been rumoured before, with some reports claiming the tablet will be a new Pro model, aimed at enterprise and education.

Whatever the case, there's no way to say for sure just what Apple has planned, so take the latest report with a pinch of salt.

Let us know what you think of Kuo's report in the comments.