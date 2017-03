Apple could be testing as many as four new iPad Pro models on the USA’s west coast, according to new research data.

Mobile marketing firm Fiksu claims to have tracked four iPad devices with previously unseen model numbers. For the unaware, Fiksu owns a tracker SDK that many developers build into their apps, generating data. This tracker can tell what the model number of a device is, so when it picks up an unknown model number, it almost certainly means that there’s a Fiksu-enabled app being used on a pre-launch device – in this case, an iPad.

However, we should note that this doesn’t mean we’ll see four new iPad devices shortly. Before the most recent two iPad Pro launches, Fiksu picked up the follow four model numbers: 6,3, 6,4, 6,7, and 6,8. This time Fiksu is reporting seeing 7,1, 7,2, 7,3, and 7,4 in San Francisco and Cupertino (Apple’s home town). Fiksu also reports having tracked these devices in its logs at least 43 times.

Apple is widely expected to launch a new iPad Pro – possibly called the iPad Pro 2 – imminently, with some reports putting the release as soon as next week.

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, of KGI Securities, believes we’ll see three different iPad models, two of which will feature a new A10X chip that’s based on the iPhone 7 processor. The third will supposedly be a cheaper device using the iPhone 6S’s A9 chip, toting a small 9.7-inch screen. The more powerful devices will reportedly measure in at 12.9-inches and either 10-inches or 10.5-inches.

Of course, until Apple actually makes a formal announcement, we’d recommend taking all leaks with a pinch of salt.

Related: Best Tablets

What would you like to see from the iPad Pro 2? Let us know in the comments.