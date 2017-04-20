Meet Sweat Guy, the unsung hero behind the Apple Watch

Apple prides itself on creating revolutionary products, but here’s one you won’t see on the shelves any time soon; Apple-branded artificial human sweat.

It turns out Apple has an entire Skin Safety team to ensure products like an Apple Watch band aren’t harmful to wearers or the environment around them.

Given the problems Fitbit endured through not properly testing its bands down the years, this is a prudent move.

However, in order to do that, Apple needs a lot of sweat for use in its lab tests.

So, rather than employ an army athletes and harvesting their perspiration (and we wouldn’t put it past Apple to have this either), Apple has a guy who creates buckets of synthetic sweat.

During its tests, Apple goes through 30 gallons of the stuff every year.

So, if you happen to meet someone who works for Apple try to bear in mind that among all of those guys and gals working at the cutting edge of Apple Watch innovation, there’s a guy who works hard to ensure you don’t get a rash when you start sweating.

The video, released by Apple (via The Verge), commemorates Earth Day 2017. Earlier we brought word of Apple’s vow to stop mining for precious materials in order to build iPhones.

While the vow could be a turning point for an industry that has continually pilfered the world’s natural resources, Apple stopped short of setting itself a deadline.

Have you had any skin problems after using an Apple wearable? Share your experiences in the comments below. If not, raise a glass to Sweat Guy for keeping us all rash free.