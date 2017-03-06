Steve Jobs really hated the 'idiotic' idea for the Apple Store Genius Bar

The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was far from convinced about initial plans for the Genius Bar that would come to underpin all Apple Store customer service experiences, according to the man that devised the plan.

Speaking to Recode, former Apple Store chief Ron Johnson says Jobs called the idea ‘idiotic’ and blasted tech enthusiasts as ‘geeks’ lacking people skills.

Recalling the story, Johnson explains Jobs’ reaction after he presented his vision for a tech support experience that would offer in-store tuition, troubleshooting and repairs.

Johnson said: “I remember the day I came in and told Steve about the Genius Bar idea and he says, ‘That’s so idiotic! It’ll never work!’”

He said Jobs asserted: ”I’ve never met someone who knows technology who knows how to connect with people. They’re all geeks! You can call it the Geek Bar.’

“And I said ‘Steve, kids who are in their 20s today grew up in a very different world. They all know technology, and that’s who’s going to work in the store.”

Obviously, Johnson was able to convince the then chief executive as the next day, Jobs called Apple lawyers to trademark the term ‘Genius Bar.’

You can listen to the full Recode interview at the source link.

