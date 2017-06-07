Apple shows off new iPads in promo video

To mark the release of the new iPad Pro range, Apple has released a video to show off its new devices and hopefully help rejuvenate a tablet market that has been stagnating for a while now.

The company showed off a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro alongside a refreshed 12.9-inch model at the WWDC event, and both are set to get iOS 11 when it launches in autumn this year.

And while the upcoming version of Apple's mobile OS looks great for the iPhone, the iPad is where it will really shine.

The new software update is set to bring a litany of new features to the tablet line, taking cues from the Mac and promising to make the iPad worth considering as a real laptop replacement.

Apple has been labelling the iPad as a laptop alternative for some time, but it’s only with the release of iOS 11 that users will have access to features that allow for efficient multitasking, as well a hub for all of the tablet’s files.

The new video demonstrates these features, showing off the new dock, drag and drop functionality, and Files application that are sure to make the iPad experience more productive than ever.

Related: 10.5-inch iPad Pro vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The new iPads feature an A10X chip that is set to provide a 30% performance boost over the outgoing iPad Pros.

The 10.5-inch iPad pro starts at £619 while the 12.9-inch version comes in at £769 for the base configuration with 64GB of internal storage. Both will start shipping on June 15.

Apple is surely hoping the new functionality provided with iOS 11 will push people to upgrade their device in a market that has been stagnating due to an increased time period between upgrades and a vast amount of competition.

Will you be picking up a new iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments.