Apple’s next big release could already be out in the wild

Apple is notorious for the tight security surrounding its in-production gadgets. We imagine it’d be easier to get out of the Mafia than it would be to get a prototype iPhone out of Infinite Loop.

After all, who could forget the kerfuffle caused when a prototype iPhone 4 got into the hands of a tech blog, via an employee who left it in a California bar?

Well, seven years on from that unsavory incident, Apple is reportedly sending its latest product out into the wild for testing before a presumed announcement at WWDC next month.

A Bloomberg source says Apple employees have been testing the Siri-powered answer to the Amazon Echo in their homes for the last few months.

If true, Apple’s approach would be prudent, given our personal experiences with the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo.

While features can sound interesting on paper, it’s only through day-to-day use in the home that each user discovers what really works for them.

Apple’s Siri-powered device is expected to arrive with a more premium design than some of its rivals.

A recent update from noted Apple leaker Sonny Dickson suggested it’d look like a Mac Pro combined with a UE Boom. The most recent reports this week suggested it pay have a built-in screen like the Amazon Echo Show.

Given the WWDC keynote gets underway on June 5, we might not have long to wait to find out.

Is Apple about to disrupt the smart home arena with its belated entry? Or is Amazon already too far ahead. Chime in below.