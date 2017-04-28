Trending:

Apple’s Siri-powered Echo rival with ‘Mac Pro style’ could drop sooner than you think

Reports this week suggested Apple’s long-rumored Amazon Echo competitor was entering the final design stages ahead of a possible reveal.

Now the source is back with more information on the Siri-powered smart home speaker, which is set to offer Beats audio and AirPlay casting tech.

Sonny Dickson told Mashable’s Jen Ryall that the device will boast a design that’s a hybrid of the Mac Pro’s high-end cylindrical style and the UE Boom range’s surrounding mesh.

Dickson also said a possible unveiling at WWDC 2017 is on the cards.

While we’d love to see a launch at Apple’s forthcoming developers conference in less than six weeks, that has traditionally been a software-focused event.

Whether Apple changes tack to introduce a new product at this year’s event remains to be seen. The safe money is probably still on a September launch alongside the next-generation iPhones.

Although, considering Google and Amazon’s massive head start in this sector, Apple might break with recent tradition and surprise us with a “one more thing.”

The chances of this are improved by the possibility of Siri, HomeKit and Apple Music-related updates with iOS 11.

Colour us intrigued.

Do you think Apple will make a surprise announcement at WWDC? Can it tackle Amazon and Google? Drop us a line in the comments section.

