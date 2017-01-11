Apple's screen-with-holes patent paves the way for translucent bezel-less iPhone

Rumours of an iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen have been around for a while now, with many expecting the design change to debut on the iPhone 8.

And while the amount of iPhone 8 rumours has become overwhelming to the point it's difficult to know just what to expect from Apple this year, a newly-granted patent further supports speculation of a bezel-less display.

Originally spotted by AppleInsider, the patent details a display technology that uses pixels capable of self-lighting (ie OLEDs) arranged on a flexible surface with gaps in between.

The gaps would allow Apple to mount sensors and other equipment, such as a camera or speaker behind the openings, effectively integrating them below the display itself.

What's more, the spaces between pixels could even allow for a 'window' that would allow users to see through the display itself.

This could enable an augmented reality function, whereby the phone overlaid information or graphics onto the real-world using the 'window', which would be made up of a glass panel on the rear and the main transparent OLED display.

It's an exciting development, which would allow Apple to finally do away with bezels by mounting front-facing cameras below the display itself.

This is something that has long-been discussed, with previous patents hinting at Apple's plans to move elements such as the fingerprint scanner and home button below the home screen.

Other elements such as microphones, speakers, mouthpieces etc, that usually require bezels could also be integrated into the display in this way.

Of course, a patent is no guarantee that a particular technology will make it to market, but with all the other patents we've seen hinting at a full-face display, we wouldn't be surprised to see something like this in a future iPhone.

We're not sure whether that will be the iPhone 8 at this point, but it's conceivable, especially given all the the talk of Apple making the switch to OLED for its next iPhone instalment.

