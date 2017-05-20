Apple’s rumoured 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 could launch very soon

Rumours that Apple is working on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 seem interminable, as industry sources add fresh fuel to the fire.

Apple has long been tipped to be developing a next-generation iPad Pro for release in 2017, but the company is keeping mum as usual. Fortunately for us, industry news site Digitimes claims that mass production of the new device is on track for delivery later this year.

According to the report, mass-manufacturing of the new iPad began back in March or April, with an estimated 500,000 until being produced per month. What’s more, it’s believed that Apple plans to grow this production output to 600,000 units in July, with a view to build five million 10.5-inch iPad Pro units before the end of the year.

The ramping-up in July suggests that a launch may be imminent, as it could signal an increased demand for the product.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to verify these claims, so take this report with due caution. Although Digitimes is often correct, it has a mixed track record on Apple leaks, and so it’s important not to lean too heavily on supply chain rumours.

However, we should note that there’s been plenty of consistency when it comes to iPad Pro 2 leaks, and all rumours point to a summertime launch – possibly even as soon as June. This follows several recent reports that Apple is also working on a hardware refresh for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year, alongside a phasing-out of the iPad Mini 4.

If we don’t see an iPad launched in summer, it’s entirely possible that Apple may make a separate announcement during its annual September keynote. The company is also expected to unveil the long-awaited iPhone 8 at the event.

What would you like to see from the iPad Pro 2? Let us know in the comments.