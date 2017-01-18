Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro Pencil could be much harder to lose

Alongside new iPad Pro tablets, Apple is reportedly prepping a sequel to the don’t-call-it-a-stylus Pencil accessory.

The so-called Apple Pencil 2 will apparently include a magnet that allows it to attach to the iPad Pro’s smart cover and as well as a shirt clip.

The report from Letem Svetem Applem (citing Chinese supply chain sources), suggests the next-gen Pencil will be much harder for iPad Pro users to mislay.

Wednesday's report is given added credence by Apple patents that have explored ways of attaching the pencil to the tablet.

Apple first launched the popular Pencil accessory alongside the first, 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in the autumn of 2015.

The $99/£99 accessory has been praised by creatives for its virtually lag-free responsiveness and ability to draw lines of any weight by varying the pressure.

Uses are also able to add shading by tilting the pencil just as they would while sketching with a conventional pencil.

The company is expected to refresh the larger and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro both models in the coming months.

A newer version of the Pencil would be no surprise at all.

