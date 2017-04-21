Apple’s new billion dollar data centre will use spare energy to heat local homes

A new Apple data powered entirely by renewable energy will allow its excess heat energy to be used to keep local homes warm, a report by Macworld says.

Data centres generate a great deal of excess heat, and are generally not regarded as the most energy-efficient facilities. This one, however, will store up all of the excess heat that would usually go to waste, and give it straight back to the local community.

The data centre will begin operation in the Jutland region of Denmark later in 2017, and will also be powered entirely by renewable energy.

Apple is currently working with Aarhus University on a digester system that processes agricultural waste to generate methane, which in turn can be used a power source for the centre.

Local farmers are also set to benefit from Apple’s eco-giveaway – one of the byproducts of the digester process is a nutrient-packed fertiliser that Apple will make available for use on farmland.

This isn’t good guy Apple’s only green endeavour this year. It’s also planning to put another data centre in operation in Athenry, Ireland, which will be powered by energy generated by ocean waves.

Apple is working with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to develop a new energy source, according to Macworld.

The pair of eco facilities will cost a total of $1.8 billion to build, proving Apple certainly hasn’t taken its foot off the pedal since Greenpeace declared it the most energy-efficient of the 'Big Three' in January this year, with Facebook and Amazon lagging behind.

