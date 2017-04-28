Apple's latest Mac Pro trademark update reveals possible AR plans

Apple's AR ambitions have been known for some time, what with CEO Tim Cook praising the technology on numerous occassions and rumours of an augmented reality headset doing the rounds.

And while there's been no concrete details on just what the company is planning, a series of high profile hires and acquisitions of smaller AR-focused firms has led to a lot of speculation.

Now, that speculation looks set to continue as the company's latest update to its Mac Pro trademark in Hong Kong reveals its has plans to possibly integrate AR into future iterations of its desktop computer.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the update to to trademark 78885695 includes a reference to "augmented reality displays, goggles, controllers, and headsets; 3D spectacles."

What's more, the update includes references to terms such as "wireless communication devices" and "home theatre systems."

It's far from a final confirmation of Apple's AR plans, but it seems the company is still at least working towards some sort of headset or set of goggles with AR capabilities.

An unofficial concept design for the next Mac Pro

The company is known to be working on a new version of its Mac Pro desktop computer, with Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller quoted by Buzzfeed this month as saying: “Since the Mac Pro is a modular system, we are also doing a pro display. There’s a team working hard on it right now.”

Among the new updates, the company also lists 'smartglasses', further hinting at possible augmented, or virtual reality functionality on the new desktop.

As Patently Apple points out, Apple has to update its trademark if the upcoming Mac Pro will come with new components, systems or features that aren't listed in the existing Mac Pro trademark.

The company has to provide a comprehensive list of the features currently supported, as well as possible future features, so at this point there's no guarantee the next Mac Pro will indeed pack these AR features.

But it's interesting to see them listed in the update, especially considering all the buzz around Apple's AR plans in recent months.

Just this week, Apple reportedly hired NASA augmented and virtual reality expert Jeff Norris who is said to be working on AR and VR projects as part of former Dolby Labs executive Mike Rockwell's team – which is said to be developing the oft-rumoured AR glasses.

Let us know what you think of the latest developments in the comments.