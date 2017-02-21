Apple’s iPhone 8 could give selfies an entirely new dimension

We’re still more than six months from Apple’s next-generation iPhone 8, but the rumour mill is already churning at an almighty pace.

The latest rumblings come from veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who believes the iPhone 8 will arrive with a ‘revolutionary’ front-facing camera.

According to the KGI analyst, the new selfie cam would include 3D depth sensing capabilities that could enable 3D selfies.

Thanks to an infrared module, the advanced sensor would be able to detect the location and depth of the objects within the frame.

Kuo says it would also have the ability to bring together data from regular 2D images in order to assist with facial and iris recognition.

In one example cited (via 9to5Mac), iPhone users would be able to fit games characters with an image of their own head.

This could also play into Apple’s heavily-rumored (and never denied) augmented reality plans. Kuo says Apple could even bring the tech to the rear-facing cameras in future iterations.

The tech could come from the company who helped to create Microsoft’s Kinect sensor, PrimeSense, which Apple bought back in 2013.

Could this be a game changer that pushes you towards an iPhone 8 upgrade? Share your thoughts below.