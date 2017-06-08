Latest rumour claims mass production has started on three new iPhones

Three new iPhone models have entered the mass production stage of development, with two new 7S models expected to arrive later this year, along with the new iPhone 8, according to a new rumour.

It seems as though Benjamin Geskin has been the centre of attention for all iPhone 8 rumours, with his unofficial renders of the handset showing off a small bezel and all-screen design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Now, in one of his latest posts, Geskin claims that both the 7S models and the iPhone 8 have entered the mass production stage/

This means the latest designs posted by the reliable leaker claim to show what the final product will look like – though, there's no way to be sure.

Related: WWDC 2017

One such image claims to show the iPhone 8, which appears with a vertically-stacked dual camera. One of the lenses could pack a monochrome lens, which would allow the handset to take much better pictures in a low-light environment.

The other most notable feature here is that the phone in the render features an almost bezel-less display, with Geskin suggesting earlier that the screen will curve around the earpiece near the top of the device, similar to the front-facing camera on the Essential Phone.

If Geskin’s images are to be believed, it seems the iPhone 7S will feature a design extremely reminiscent of the outgoing 7 models, with a dual camera and a more traditional bezel on the front.

Whether these leaks are true or not, it’s only a couple of months until the new iPhone line is expected to be revealed. The iPhone 7 was revealed in September 2016 with a similar reveal time expected for the 7S and the 8.

What do you want to see from the iPhone 7S and 8? Let us know in the comments.