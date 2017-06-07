Apple's HomePod could cost more than double the price of the Echo in the UK

At WWDC 2017 Apple’s ‘one more thing’ was revealed to be the HomePod: a Siri-powered speaker that's focused on audio quality.

But it seems the device will be, shall we say, a tad pricey, especially when you compare it to one of its biggest competitors in the smart speaker market: the Amazon Echo.

Cupertino has confirmed when the HomePod launches in the US it will cost $349. Based on UK pricing for the tech titan’s new line of iPads, the HomePod could be priced anywhere from £325 to £350 when it hits the UK.

Related: WWDC 2017 Summary: All the biggest news, highlights and reveals from Apple's June event

If £350 ends up being the price of Apple’s HomePod, then you’ll be able to buy two Amazon Echos (£149.99 each) and an Echo Dot (£49.99) for the same price as the Cupertino-based company’s speaker entry.

That said, it’s worth noting that Apple isn't positioning the HomePod as an assistant. Instead, the company is touting it as a speaker that’s capable of outputting some awesome audio thanks to its seven tweeters and 4-inch subwoofer.

The HomePod’s brain also looks to be a lot more powerful than both Google Home and the Amazon Echo put together, with Apple’s A8 chip powering the device.

The HomePod will be released in December 2017 in the UK, US, and Australia, with more territories set to arrive after the initial launch.

Will you be picking up a HomePod when it launches? Let us know in the comments below.