Apple’s Clips video app is pretty much iMovie for millennials

Apple has released its new Clips app that is designed to encourage quick video editing for sharing on existing social networks.

The free app, which was announced a couple of weeks ago, enables users to combine clips from their camera rolls and add a host of filters, graphics text and emojis.

Users can also live record video and take photos directly from the app, while it’s also possible to include or mute any audio and add your own soundtrack.

The app also introduces a new Live Titles feature that enables users to generate titles and captions simply by using their voice. Neat.

Apple wants users to share videos, which can be up to 60 minutes and 300 clips in length, on social networks like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

It’s also possible to share via iMessage, while it also plays nice with the Photos app’s facial recognition tech to suggest people to tag and share with.

You can download clips from the App Store now, provided you have iOS 10.3 installed on an iPhone 5s and above.

What are some of your favourite Apple-made apps? Can you see yourself using Clips? Drop us a line in the comments below.