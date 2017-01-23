Apple's AirPods may have a problem handling phone calls

Apple is reportedly investigating an issue with its wireless AirPods earphones, with a number of users claiming their audio is dropping out during phone calls.

A long thread on the Apple Support website features posts from iPhone users claiming the £159 audio accessory will randomly disconnect and reconnect while they're chatting on the phone.

Judging by the thread, it appears the issue is mainly affecting users with the iPhone 6S/Plus, running iOS 10.2.

The thread reveals the issue is affecting many iPhone users differently, with audio being dropped every minute or once an hour.

MacRumors says Apple is probing the issue, which could be fixed by a forthcoming software update. However, Apple is yet to comment.

One poster, kevwkev wrote: “I have same problem with iPhone 6s, disconnects intermittently during calls, no problem when listening to music. Very annoying, contacted Apple Care, they asked me to bring to local store to collect diagnostic data from iPhone. It happens so frequently that I can't believe product testers did not notice it.It makes you think if they just rushed the product out because of the holiday season.”

Strangely, the issue can be partially resolved by only using one AirPod during calls. None of the posters on the support thread have experienced the problem when listening to music.

The dropped calls issue is not the first to befall AirPods early adopters. Upon their release many users experienced rapidly falling battery life of the charging case, even when the AirPods themselves were fully charged.

