Apple’s 0% offer makes everything look cheaper

Buying an Apple product outright is always tough, but right now there's a "deal" that makes it a little less painful.

Until March 14, Apple is offering consumers the opportunity to snap up a new device and pay for it over the course of 12 months without spending a penny in interest.

The catch? There isn’t one! Well, apart from the fact that you have to spend at least £399 to qualify – but that won’t be a problem in the Apple Store.

What does it cost per month?

This 0% finance offer covers almost every one of Apple’s products, except most of the Apple Watch 2 models.

Getting a new iPhone 7 costs as little as £58.25 per month for the 128GB version that usually retails at £699. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-range iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) is £76.58 per month.

For an iPad Pro 12.9-inch that possesses 128GB of storage, it costs £819 usually, but under the 0% finance offer it comes in at £68.25 a month.

To get your hands on one of the newest MacBook Pro models, be prepared to spend considerably more. The basic 13-inch laptop that costs £1,449 is £120.75 per month.

However, the cheapest one doesn’t come with Apple’s latest feature: the Touch Bar. To get that you need to get the next model up, which is priced at £1,745 and is a big £145.74 per month for the year.

To take advantage of the offer, selecting "Financing" at the checkout and go through the required steps. If you pass the credit check then you're away.

Whilst the 0% offer doesn’t actually save you any money, it’s far nicer to spread the cost over a 12-month period. Frankly, taking a £1,000+ hit from Apple never felt better.

