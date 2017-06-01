Is Apple about to announce five new MacBooks?

Apple has registered five new Mac computers ahead of a supposed WWDC reveal on June 5, if a new report is to be believed.

French website Consomac (via) has posted an apparent regulatory filing, translated from Russian, and has noted the five ‘personal computer’ models running macOS that are supposedly launching soon.

The apparent new Macs, known only as A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are said to be new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models.

Why would Apple be debuting new Mac hardware? Well, it's suggested that the company will be including faster Intel Kaby Lake processors in order to win back fans that were disappointed with the specifications of the new MacBook Pro, released towards the end of last year.

It is also being suggested that the 12-inch MacBook will see an internal refresh, with Apple potentially considering updating the now archaic MacBook Air.

What’s most interesting is the model A1843, labelled as a new wireless keyboard from the Cupertino based company.

While there's no details on any of these devices, it could be that this new keyboard houses a Touch ID sensor that could be used with Mac desktop computers.

That's not completely unfathomable, considering the MacBook Pro now has that functionality.

Finally, there are also four models detailed in this leak that appear under ‘Tablet PC brand’, which could point to the launch of new iPads at the WWDC keynote.

This filing seems to be in line with recent reports stating that Apple is ramping up laptop upgrades in order to battle back against Microsoft, which recently debuted its Surface Laptop – a direct competitor to Apple’s Mac line-up.

Interestingly, there's no mention of Apple’s rumoured Siri speaker in this filing. However, it seems as though WWDC is going to bring a few new hardware announcements, something that the conference hasn't delivered since 2013.

The WWDC keynote is taking place on June 5 at 10am pacific time, which is 6pm UK time. During the presentation we are sure to hear all the biggest announcements and, as ever, TrustedReviews will be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments.

What announcements do you want to see from WWDC this year? Let us know in the comments.