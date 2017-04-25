Apple pushes back first original video series as Carpool Karaoke is delayed

Apple’s first original video series has been hit by delays, latest reports have suggested.

With the Cupertino company having last year purchased the rights to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the original series was scheduled to drop in April.

With Apple having now twice postponed a major launch party for the series, originally pencilled in for March and most recently this week, the show’s release has now officially been pushed back according to Reuters.

Back in February Apple released is first Carpool Karaoke: The Series trailer, with the teaser building excitement as it showed the likes of Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Ariana Grande belting out tunes while driving to work.

Apple snapped up the rights to the show which is based around the popular segment from Corden’s Late Late Show last year. Every Carpool Karaoke clip has gone on to rack up millions of views on YouTube.

Although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, an April launch is now reportedly off the table.

Related: iPhone 8: What to expect

Now, in a new statement, Apple has expanded the show’s launch window, stating: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music later this year.”

A representative for CBS Television Studios added: “We’re excited about our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music, and look forward to everyone seeing it later this year.”

Apple’s first move into original programming, the show will only be visible to those who subscribe to its Apple Music service.

It’s believed this is the first step into the iPhone maker launching its own Netflix and Amazon Prime Video rivalling service.

Apple will launch 16 half-hour episodes of the show that pairs two celebrities spending the day driving around and singing together.

WATCH: iPad Pro news and rumours

Will Carpool Karaoke be enough to get you to subscribe to Apple Music? Let us know below.