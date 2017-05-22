Apple's bid to replace your wallet hits a major landmark

Apple Pay users in the UK now benefit from limitless payments at the majority of contactless-enabled terminals, the company says.

Until recently, users had been restricted to purchases of £30 and under at most vendors across the country.

However, with companies like Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Nando’s and Pizza Express dropping the limit, Apple has reached a tipping point for its service, which arrived in the UK in 2015.

Related: iPhone 8

“We think the majority of the contactless terminals [in the UK] are now limitless,” said Jennifer Bailey, who heads up Apple’s payments business (via Telegraph).

Apple says use of the iPhone and Apple Watch-based platform has grown by a whopping 300% in the UK, during the last year alone.

Given Apple Pay offers additional security through a fingerprint sensor, it could be preferable to contactless debit cards, which don’t require a pin number for small transactions.

Apple has long desired the mobile payments solution to be a replacement for the traditional wallet.

However, it faces competition from the likes of Android Pay and, once its up and running in the UK, Samsung Pay.

Do you use Apple Pay or Android Pay whenever possible? Share your experiences in the bit below that says 'Comments'.