Apple no longer lets you check if a used iPhone is lost or stolen

Apple has taken away the Activation Lock status checker which enabled users to ensure an iPhone or iPad has not been locked to another owner.

The tool, which was available through iCloud.com, had offered potential buyers of used iOS devices to enter the Serial or IMEI number to ensure it the gadget was not locked to another Apple ID.

This would help users avoid those devices that may be available on second hand sites like eBay.

If the seller refuses to offer up the ID numbers to prospective buyers then, it may be sign the for sale iPhone may not be legitimately owned by the seller

The tool also protected original owners by preventing alternate users from signing into their phone without the Apple ID password.

The site, which now shows a 404 error had once said: “When you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch from someone other than Apple or an authorized Apple reseller, it is up to you to ensure that the device is erased and no longer linked to the previous owner’s account.

“You can check the current Activation Lock status of a device when you visit icloud.com/activationlock from any Mac or PC.”

Why Apple has removed the page remains to be seen and the company is yet to return requests for comment.

Will this move shake your trust in buying a used iPhone? Share your thoughts below.