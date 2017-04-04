Apple Music for Android revamp brings a little iOS 10 flair to enemy turf

The Apple Music app for Android has been given its first major overhaul bringing it in line with the iOS 10 redesign launched last year.

Apple Music 2.0 for Android has the slick and simplified new look and the addition the Lyrics feature that enables listeners to read (and sing) along in the Now Playing view.

New music now appears in the Browse tab, while the Library section now meets it easier to see the music that has been downloaded for offline playback.

The Radio section now features the ability to easily find Beats 1 shows or to start stations from any genre, while recommendations have also been overhauled

Here’s what Apple promises in the changelog (via 9to5Google):

WHAT’S NEW

An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music:

Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.

Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.

For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.

Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.

Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.

The overhaul isn't a surprise, given the original Apple Music app also matched up to its iOS 9 predecessor, but it's interesting to see Apple's only proper Android app maintains a near identical feel to its stablemate.

You can download Apple Music v2.0 from the Google Play store today.

Are you an Apple Music subscriber excited for today's update? Drop us your thoughts in the comments section.