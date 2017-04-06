The iPhone 8 might be the most anticipated smartphone launch of 2017, perhaps garnering more speculation and rumour than even Samsung's Galaxy S8.

And among all the talk, we often get a few concept designs from those so excited about the phone, they give us a glimpse of what they envision for Apple's next handset.

Which is precisely what we've got for you today. Another concept design that shows off an impossibly sleek-looking device which Apple would do well to take notice of.

This week's iPhone 8 (or is that iPhone Edition, iPhone X, or iPhone Pro?) concept comes from designer “Incriptor” via the ConceptsiPhone YouTube account.

The design shown off in this latest clip retains the overall look of an iPhone but adds some interesting features that we haven't yet heard of.

On the back of this concept is a small screen that seems to display notifications such as heart rate readings and Facebook notifications.

We haven't heard any rumours of this extra screen featuring on the 2017 iPhone, but it would a neat addition to the handset and if rumours of an all-glass design are true, could well be something that we see arriving.

On the front of the design, Incriptor has picked up on the numerous rumours of a full-face screen and the removal of the home button.

If such speculation turns out to be on point, it would mean the bezels on the upcoming handset are greatly reduced, much like on the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Other rumoured features include wireless charging and an OLED panel for the enlarged display – though at this point nothing has been confirmed.

We learned this week that Apple's 2017 iPhone could be delayed due to manufacturing issues for specific parts, but we're still expecting to see it arrive later this year, so stay tuned for the latest.

