Apple makes iOS 11 beta public - here's how to download it

Apple has just released the first public beta of the forthcoming iOS 11 operating system.

Just three weeks after announcing the software and releasing it for developers, Apple is ready to let everyday iPhone and iPhone users take it for a spin.

This allows everyone who doesn’t mind contending with a few bugs and glitches to test the new features before they’re released to the public this autumn.

All you need to do is register at the Apple Beta Software Program website and log in with your Apple ID. Then select Enroll Your Device and you'll be asked to download a profile using your iOS device.

The next step is to head to Settings > General > Software Update and Install iOS 11 Public Beta.

Of course, it’s always wise to make an iTunes back up of the device first and not to run the beta on your primary iPhone or iPad.

The beta gives users the opportunity to try out the improved Messages app with iCloud syncing and the new person-to-person payments within Apple Pay.

Siri has a new voice, while the Control Center has been completely redesigned. Lane guidance is coming to the Maps app, while there’s also a brand new App Store inspired by Apple Music.

We're sure more new features will be arriving in the beta throughout the summer.

Are you taking iOS 11 for a spin today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.