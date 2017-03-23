Apple just snapped up an IFTTT rival – is this our first big iOS 11 clue?

Apple has acquired automation tool Workflow, a genuine IFTTT rival which makes linking apps and functions easy.

As TechCrunch reports, the deal was finalised this week, and includes the team behind the app itself, one of which is former iPhone jailbreaker Ari Weinstein.

The rest of the team is made up of Conrad Kramer, Ayaka Nonaka and Nick Frey, who all won an Apple Design Award in 2015 for Workflow.

The app, which will still be available on the App Store and is set to be made free today, allows people to group specific actions so that in-depth tasks can be carried out with one tap.

It could be a hint that future iterations of iOS will focus on bringing together functionality across various apps and services, with Apple taking on the whole team behind the app – no doubt to use their skills to develop future projects.

Weinstein said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be joining Apple. We’ve worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store.

"We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.”

Workflow has a special element that makes it easy for users to connect ‘deep linked’ functions of apps together into a string of commands.

As TechCrunch points out, this is very reminiscent of the Siri API, so we could see Workflow becoming integrated with Apple's digital assistant in the future – making it a more capable tool.

Apple confirmed the deal to TechCrunch, saying the following:

“The Workflow app was selected for an Apple Design Award in 2015 because of its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features, in particular an outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision.”

Let us know if you've tried Workflow in the comments.